The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Alisha Marie Feiner, 40 of St. Paul for Give Peace Officer False Name / DOB / ID Card, Ramsey County & Washington County warrants.
Khalil Ali Zeno, 26 of St. Paul for 5th Degree Drugs, Felon in Possession of a Weapon & a Ramsey County warrant.
Luis Horacio Franco, 33 of Becker for Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Justin Patrick Elsmore, 39 of Elk River for Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Lavell Rossell Bible, 49 of Minneapolis for 3rd Degree Drug Sale.
Wilber Antonio Garcia, 32 of Brooklyn Park for 5th Degree Controlled Substance & Shoplifting.
Steven Joseph Shipley, 36 of East Bethel for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Brooke Marie Roden, 32 of Monticello for Give Peace Officer False Name of Another Person.
Matthew Grant Ryden, 35 of Becker for 4th Degree DWI & Carry Pistol Under the Influence.
Benjamin George McPhillips, 44 of Vadnais Heights for 4th Degree DWI.
Nicole Marie Hauth, 39 of Zimmerman for Domestic Assault.
Karmell La Sha Hilleren, 28 of Elk River for 4th Degree DWI & Obstructing Legal Process.
Tyler James Petzel, 30 of Zimmerman for 4th Degree DWI & Carrying Pistol .10 or more.
Vicky Ann Galarowicz, 41 of St. Michael for 3rd Degree DWI.
Melissa Carolyn Culligan, 30 of Isanti for DWI.
Frank Michael Runyon, 72 of Onamia for 4th Degree DWI.
Max David Monson, 28 of Big Lake for 3rd Degree DWI & Obstruction.
Cassandra Kay Holen, 40 of Maple Grove for 2nd Degree DWI.
Richard Lee McGuire, 31 of Becker on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
Jake Steven Mattson, 24 of Blaine on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
Michael David Allbrink, 21 of Elk River on a Wright County warrant.
Madisen Leah Ruggles, 19 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Raziya Aneesa Ferrell, 24 of Minneapolis on Ramsey County & Scott County warrants.
Bright Obwaya Chuma, 22 of Brooklyn Park on a Sherburne County warrant.
Carlos Douglas Cain, 28 of Brooklyn Park for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Derek Richard Gullickson, 48 of Sauk Rapids on a Sherburne County warrant.
Bobbie Jo Stratton, 37 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.
Orpheus Odell Hicks, Sr., 51 on Mille Lacs County & Sherburne County warrants.
Sharon Elizabeth Scully, 51 of North St. Paul on a Sherburne County warrant.
Alyssia Ann Schaefbauer, 23 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Benjamin Albert Czeck, 32 of Oak Park on a Sherburne County warrant.
David John Holmberg, 53 of Brooklyn Park on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Christopher Charles Watson, 40 of Montrose on a Sherburne County warrant.
Terri Ann Wells, 51 of Hibbing on a Sherburne County warrant.
Randy Joseph Boothe, 43 of Foley on a Goodhue County warrant.
Kassandra Antoinette Wilson, 39 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Michael Johnson, 20 of Zimmerman on Sherburne County warrants.
Megan Renee Hall, 20 of St. Cloud on Sherburne County & Stearns County warrants.
Arthur Michael Irby, 42 of Minneapolis on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Antonio Haley, 22 of Moorhead on Sherburne County & Scott County warrants.
Brandon Peter Currie, 32 of St. Cloud on Sherburne County warrants.
Logan Paul Whitcomb, 34 of Princeton on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Cara Lynn Berg, 22 of New Hope on Sherburne County warrants.
David John Kangas, Jr., 32 of Princeton on Department of Corrections & Sherburne County warrants.
Kyle William Brenizer, 31 of St. Paul on Ramsey County & Sherburne County warrants.
On December 27th, the Santiago Country Store on 165th Ave SE in Santiago Township reported a gas drive off in the amount of $56.00.
On December 31st, Kathryn Manning on 268th Ave NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of a 1997 Buick LeSabre Limited, white in color.
On January 6th, Grand Irrigation on State Street in Clear Lake reported a past action theft of 3 catalytic converters. Estimated value of the items taken is $400.00.
