Dalton Lee Allen, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Craig William Scheidt, 49 of Deer River, MN 56636 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM DWI Test Refusal and GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Erik Lee Carlson, 38 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for FEL Drugs, FEL Fleeing, FEL Possession of Stolen Property and FEL Criminal Damage to Property.
Justin David Lipinski, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55117 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS & a Crow Wing County warrant.
Jude Thomas Mary ONeill, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 for FEL Flee in MV and MSD 4th Degree DWI & Driving after Revocation.
Steven Nelson Sandberg, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs & FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
John Alton Piffier, 36 of Breezy Point, MN 56401 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Tracy Marie Smith-Stellmach, 44 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI & an Isanti County warrant.
Brett Anthony Carlson, 52 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Cole Samuel Tran, 18 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Weapons on School Grounds, FEL Stolen Weapons & GM Obstruction of Legal Process with Force.
Bryan Michael Olson, 32 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
David Allen Shain, 51 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Dawn Deanna Bauer, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI. 2
Jonathan Richard Chock, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault and Interfere with 911 call.
Derek Lamar Ferguson, 48 of Blaine, MN 55449 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Jonathan Andrew Pastick, 50 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 20 of St Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD False Information.
Janae Suzanne McCabe, 36 of Starbuck, MN 56381 for GM DWI and Child Endangerment.
Jayme Lee Finch, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 on Anoka County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Tanya Jene Johnson, 39 of Cedar East Bethel, MN 55011 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Bernard Otero, 29 of St. Paul, MN 55102 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Richard Kelley, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dedashon Calvin Porter, 31 of Spicer, MN 56288 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kelly Jo Hoglund, 48 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shane Ramon Morgan, 50 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Charles Olson, 26 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kelsey Elizabeth Kunesh, 31 of St. Paul, MN 55117 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Eric Wayne Stringfellow, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shanna Jolene Higbee, 37 of St. Paul, MN 55106 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Blayde Christopher Daniels, 60 of Monticello, MN 55362 on Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Rebecca Lynn Doble, 23 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jonathan Jerome Kregel, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Paul Douglas Yozamp, 39 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Benton County, Mille Lacs County & Sherburne County warrants.
Jeremy Burk Kappes, 35 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Eric Johnson, 26 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Joseph Bray, 34 of Rice, MN 56367 on Department of Corrections, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Jacob Aaron Bauer, 27 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Gabrielle Rae Lucas, 22 of Sartell, MN 56377 on Sherburne County & Stearns County warrants.
Marshall Allen Holte, 19 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jennifer Natalie Bernard, 35 of Mountain Iron, MN 55768 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Makenzie Marie Midas, 25 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Stearns County warrant.
Brenda Diane Fort, 31 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on Ramsey County warrant.
Arron James Jorgenson, 19 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on an Anoka County warrant.
Brian Lee Emerson, 34 of Cambridge, MN 55008 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Candida Dione Mitchell, 48 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ezekial David Kolhoff, 24 of Minneapolis, MN 55421 on Hennepin County, Isanti County and Sherburne County warrants.
Douglas James Kutz, 51 of Foreston, MN 56330 on Mille Lacs County & Sherburne County warrants.
Glen Eric Gustafson, 35 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on Sherburne County warrants.
Dylan Lee Bittner, 36 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on Sherburne County warrants.
Chrisie Marie Kendle, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Troy Douglas Miklas, 57 of Oak Grove, MN 55011 on Anoka County & Washington County warrants.
Josue Ramon Rodriguez, 22 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Morrison County warrant.
Lance Lindsay Sellye, 55 of Bena, MN 56626 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Thomas Lynch, 22 of Savage, MN 55378 on a Scott County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.