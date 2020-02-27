Cynthia Jane Thompson, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
Irving Eugene Davis, 33 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Glenn Alan Stocker, 57 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Mitchell Loren Cordell, 29 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
Ryan Thomas Berry, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Order for Protection Violation.
Jacob David Denny, 30 of NPA for FEL Motor Vehicle Theft and FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Zachariah Aren Pierson, 35 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Order for Protection Violation.
Timothy Joseph Hoch, 56 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Tara Ann Mikkelson, 31 of Champlin, MN 55316 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and Test Refusal.
Candice Charlene Jones, 29 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for GM DWI - Test Refusal.
Nicole Marie Finn, 38 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Georges Seres Hewitt, 67 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI, GM DWI - Test Refusal and MSD DWI.
James Joseph Martin, 73 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Troy Leighton Tufto, 53 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD 4th Degree DWI.
April Lynn Shackle, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Khalid Abdiwahab Abdikarim, 26 of Bloomington, MN 55437 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Chloe Alyse Olson, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tisha Leigh Clifford, 38 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Abigail Claire Snow, 24 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Immanuel Rowran Chuol, 20 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Geoffrey Paul Glasgow, 35 of Coon Rapids, MN 55449 on Anoka County & Sherburne County warrants.
Angelique Marie Beaumaster, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 23 of Pine City, MN 55063 on Isanti County & Sherburne County warrants.
