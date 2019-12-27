The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Jessica Anne Dobrava, 28 of Elk River for 4th Degree DWI.
Christopher Blake Downing, 24 of Zimmerman for Violation of an Order for Protection.
Michael John Kaufmann, 43 of Elk River for 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Willie Lee Collier, 59 of St. Cloud for 5th Degree Assault.
Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 57 of Big Lake for Terroristic Threats & Domestic Assault.
Darold Timothy Robinson, 40 of St. Cloud for 5th Degree Possession.
Miles Elliott Russell, 49 of Coon Rapids for 2nd Degree DWI, Driving after Cancellation - IPS & Violation of any use of Alcohol.
Shelli Ann Johnson, 53 of Oakdale for 5th Degree Drugs & 4th Degree DWI.
Devin Michael Miller, 20 of Elk River for 3rd Degree DWI, Driving after Cancellation & Minor Consumption.
Tisha Leigh Clifford, 38 of St. Cloud for 3rd Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct & Obstructing.
Travis Matthew Grbich, 31 of Onamia for 3rd Degree DWI.
Akshay Singh, 24 of St. Cloud for Disorderly Conduct.
Chad Robert Toenyan, 43 of Monticello for 3rd Degree DWI.
Jayson White, 19 of St. Cloud for 2nd Degree DWI Refusal.
John Phillip Marte, 47 of Milaca for 4th Degree DWI.
Nicholas Lee Ellingson, 33 of Big Lake for 3rd Degree DWI & Domestic Assault.
Randall Bruce Vanwagner, 55 of Willmar on a Sherburne County warrant.
Emmanuel Atuah Addo, 27 of Oakdale for Domestic Assault.
Jay Bernard Elstad, 56 of Elk River for 3rd Degree DWI.
Dontra Tevin Salmon, 28 of Eagan for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Cole Samuel Tran, 18 of Elk River on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
Robert John Emslander, 37 of St. Cloud on a Stearns County warrant.
Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 20 of St. Cloud on a Wright County warrant.
Sier Tyree Hinds, 26 of St. Cloud on Sherburne County warrants.
Ethan Taylor Grimlie-Johnson, 23 of Becker on Benton, Sherburne & Wright County warrants.
Brandon Daniel Westgaard, 35 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathan John Axley, 26 of Blaine on a Wright County warrant.
Rebecca Lee Uchanski, 34 of Big Lake on an Anoka County warrant.
Reid Aaron Shain Atterbury, 27 of Oak Park on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tundra Ann Beck, 46 of Hastings on a State of South Dakota warrant.
Dennis Michael Lilley, 42 of Moorhead on a State of North Dakota warrant.
Aurora Gomez Bonilla, 22 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christina Jean Glover, 36 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Youan Nyan Weanquoi, 18 of Brooklyn Center on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Michael Hass, 45 of Elk River on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Lee Gale, 35 of Federal Dam on a Sherburne County warrant.
Donel Lee Embery, 46 of Minneapolis on a State of Illinois warrant.
Kraig Steven Olson, 51 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.