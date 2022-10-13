The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Flora Teixeira De Carvalho, 37 of No Permanent Address for GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Benjamin Thomas Kampa, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Karl Dean Homola, 37 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Lydia Tumaini, 24 of Montrose, MN 55363 for MSD Obstructing Legal Process.
Jesse Thomas Wolbeck, 39 of Holdingford, MN 56340 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Jolene Rose Schlichting, 43 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Prescription Fraud, and a Hennepin County warrant.
Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Allen Bennett, 56 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle and GM Carrying while Under the Influence.
Darin Roy Lachowitzer, 57 of Pillager, MN 56473 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD Interlock Violation.
Taylor Lorraine Jerome, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Daniel Alberto Gonzalez Guair, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI Test Refusal.
John Joseph Koubsky, 61 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Latasha Marie Booth, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for MSD Driving after Suspension, False Information and Expired Registration.
Joseph Charles Ballot, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ashley Rayna Fitch, 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Joy Elizabeth Lewis, 44 of International Falls, MN 56649 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Tyler Glenn Erickson, 27 of East Bethel, MN 55011 for Anoka County, Benton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Cal Joseph Reckinger, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 for an Isanti County warrant.
Paul Dean Neal, 51 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Jason Scott Allender, 35 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Jessica Anne Dobrava, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Chancelor James Hopp, 28 of Bock, MN 56313 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Zachary Earl Dukatz, 29 of Fridley, MN 55432 for Sherburne County, and Wright County warrants.
Daniel Guy Gillman, 70 of Garfield, AR 72732 for Crow Wing County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Donn Richard Ganske, 59 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, and Meeker County warrants.
Randall John Hyland, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55427 for Sherburne County, and Washington County warrants.
Hiawatha Hazelrigg, 53 of Aitkin, MN 56431 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Sabrina Marie Webeck, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Paul Tuckner, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a State of Oregon warrant.
Davonte Romello Brown, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Wayne Edward Campbell, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Wright County warrant.
