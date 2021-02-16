Joseph Allan Corey, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Assault 4th Degree, Obstructing with Force, DWI - Test Refusal and No Proof of Insurance.
Kaitlyn Daun Martinez, 27 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Collin Charles Koerner, 30 of Rice, MN 56367 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Crow Wing County warrant.
Candice Marie Wilson-Justice, 43 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs.
Tyrone Washington, 53 of Cass Lake, MN 56633 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Steven Anthony Stewart, 25 of Moundsview, MN 55112 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Hennepin County warrant.
Austin Richard Berthiaume, 25 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree, FEL Receiving Stolen Property, GM Domestic Assault, GM False Information, GM Obstruction with Force, MSD Flee on Foot, MSD Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Benton County warrant, Mille Lacs County warrant and Sherburne County warrant.
Jared Allen Smith, 18 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Theft of Motor Vehicle and MSD Violate Order for Protection.
Jess Michael Clothier, 39 of Anoka, MN 55303 for MSD Violate Order for Protection.
Abduqadir Abdi Isaac, 24 of St. Cloud, MN 56302 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Daniel Wade, 46 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angelina Marie Gatto, 19 of Blaine, MN 55434 on Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Anthony Fontaine Law, 52 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Matthew Alan Krugerud, 33 of Bloomington, MN 55425 on Hennepin County and Wright County warrants.
Mckayla Corrine Boyd, 24 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Christina Marie Boyd, 34 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Joshua Anton Emery, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jerrad Arthur Sannes, 38 of Bethel, MN 55005 on a Sherburne County warrant.
On January 18th, Jessie Olson reported the theft of a 2003 black Dodge Durango truck and 25 tire rims from a lot on US Highway 10 NW in Big Lake Township. Value of the items taken is estimated at $3,275.00.
