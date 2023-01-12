The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Dana Paul Brown, 59 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Randy Wade Eggink, 32 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Verne Alan McDonald, 62 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and a Washington County warrant.
Donald Willard Slaughter, 57 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Tiffany Rose Marie Gruidl, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Interfere with Emergency Communications and MSD Domestic Assault.
Ryan Anthony Harder, 30 0f Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Disorderly Conduct and MSD Trespass.
Ruth Ann Samuelson, 50 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, GM False Information, Hennepin County, Isanti County, and Wright County warrants.
Joseph James Spaeth, 55 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Bradley John Talberg, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Beth Ann Kennedy, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Victoria Ruth Kolstad, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and Threats of Violence.
Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Tina Marie Robinson, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Aaron Antonio Beale, 46 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Open Container, MSD Obstruction and MSD Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Robert Richard Cloutier, 53 of Monticello, MN 55362 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Dustin James Merges, 35 of Monticello, MN 55362 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Adam William Miller, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jacob Peter Bistodeau, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI, GM Neglect/Endangerment of a Child, and Petty MSD Failure to Obey Semaphore.
Jashanna Monea Barber-Richardson, 22 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 for Ramsey County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Troy Douglas Miklas, 60 of Anoka, MN 55303 for Sherburne County, and Washington County warrants.
Justin Roy Kafer, 44 of Mora, MN 55051 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Dennis Callais, 61 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jason Semaj Marshall, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Benton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Demetrius Elijah McAllister, 26 of Aberdeen, SD 57401 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy James Boyum, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Abraham Lawrence Johnson, 26 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55444 for Clay County, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Abdiaziz Ahmed Abdi, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Scott County warrant.
Carrie-Ann Eckert, 54 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Richard Earl Fawcett, 40 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 for Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Michael Olan Gray, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Tyler Scott Sjodin, 30 of Milaca, MN 56353 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nonglak Blair, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Dakota County, and Hennepin County warrants.
Ashley Lauren May, 30 of Cold Spring, MN 56320 for Sherburne County, and Todd County warrants.
Louis Edward McCaleb, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Benton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Tre Matthew Jones, 26 of Belview, MN 56214 for a Sherburne County warrant.
