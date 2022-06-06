Matthew Paul Nolan, 37 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Petty Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia.
Shayna Lynn Tsinnie, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Harold Johnson, 49 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Rachele Lynn Schroeder, 34 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.
Richard Edward Poppen, 37 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Jayson Ryan Hegwood, 41 of Minneapolis, MN 55419 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.
Derek Scott Nelson, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Randolph Paul Johnson, 71 of Cambridge, MN 55008 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Michael Russell Taylor, 53 of South Haven, MN 55382 for FEL 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance and FEL Possession of Firearm - Ineligible.
Russel John Maruna, 41 of Maplewood, MN 55109 for GM False Name, GM Temporary Restraining Order violation, Anoka County, Morrison County, Ramsey County and Washington County warrants.
Troy Alan Baxter, 54 of Brook Park, MN 55007 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Eric Michael Johnson, 38 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs and GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Travis Loren Olstad, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and GM Test Refusal.
Rodney Lloyd Marcy, 60 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joseph Prior Lamon, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Ignition Interlock violation.
Daniel Roy Novak, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Patrice Monique Breauxsaus, 34 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for MSD Domestic Assault and Malicious Punishment of a Child.
Robert Earl Franklin, 59 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Nathan Jon Wobbrock, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for McLeod County and Sherburne County warrants.
Eddie Cornelious Dillon, Jr., 73 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for Sherburne County warrants.
Susan Ann Masterman, 39 of Dassel, MN 55325 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Rory Andrew Fischer, 38 of Dassel, MN 55325 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Robert Donald Heater, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Raymond Lee Schaaf, 30 of Deer River, MN 56636 for Itasca County and Sherburne County warrants.
Brittany Lanae Olson, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawnasee Sharpee Ricci-Smith, 26 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Latrice Janell Pace, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Dennis John O’Malley, 70 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Michael Daniel Lasker, 47 of Dodge Center, MN 55927 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kyrsten Anna Schultz, 30 of Milaca, MN 56353 for a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Cynthia Jolene Lewis, 42 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Erin Deann Stearns, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Hennepin County and Wright County warrants.
Bradley Wayne Erickson, 59 of Isanti, MN 55040 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Darryl James McKinney, 62 of Calument Park, IL 60643 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jaysen Michael Sonterre, 23 of Cambridge, MN 55008 for Pine County and Sherburne County warrants.
Citations Issued:
2 Motor Vehicle Registration - Operate Unregistered Vehicle/Without Plates on Public Streets/Highways
4 Traffic Regulations - Failure to obey traffic control device
1 Traffic - Duty to Drive with Due Care - Speed Greater than Reasonable
11 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit
10 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate
4 Wireless Communications Device - Initiate, compose, send, retrieve, read electronic message
1 Wireless Communications Device - Engage in cellular phone or video call
1 Wireless Communications Device - Access video content, images, games, software applications
1 Traffic Regulation - Child Passenger Restraint System-Child Under 8 and Under 57 Inches not Fastened
13 Traffic Regulation - Seat Belt Required - Driver and Passengers Must Use
1 Traffic - Windshield General Prohibitions - No Cracked or Discolored Windshields
3 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
3 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
2 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
1 Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
1 DWI - Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
1 Traffic - Open bottle law; Possession; crime described
1 Driver’s License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
4 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension
8 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
1 Ignition Interlock - Lend, rent, or lease motor vehicle knowing person subject to device restriction
1 Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
1 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Total: 76
Calls for Service:
1 Burglary
2 Theft
8 Drugs/Narcotics
4 DWI
7 Disturbing the Peace
8 Harassment
3 Property Damage
1 Criminal Sexual Conduct
10 DAR/DAS/DAC
3 Crimes Against Administration of Justice
1 Crimes Against Government
1 Trespass
5 Fraud Complaint
2 Animal Lost
1 Property Lost
3 Animal Found
1 Abandoned Vehicle
5 Accident – MV Personal Injury
4 Accident – MV Property Damage
1 Accident – MV Property Damage Hit and Run
6 Accident – Vehicle v. Animal
3 Animal Complaint
4 Conservation
5 Dog Complaint
1 Fire - Other
1 Fire - Vehicle
1 Fire - Grass
3 Alarm - Fire
4 Death
24 Medical
4 Mental Case
3 Alarm - Medical
5 Domestic
8 Public Assist
21 Agency Assist
8 Alarm – Security
17 Civil Complaint
219 Officer Initiated Traffic Stop
13 Traffic Complaint
1 Garbage/Littering
3 Suspicious Person
10 Suspicious Vehicle
4 Juvenile Complaint
2 Attempt to Locate
67 Security Check
16 Extra Patrol
1 Deliver Message
11 Check the Welfare
1 Burning Complaint
5 Boating Complaint
4 ATV Complaint
2 Fireworks Complaint
6 Jail Medical
1 Jail Medical Guard
50 Paper Service
10 Suspicious Activity
4 Hazardous Road Conditions
10 Miscellaneous Officer
5 Warrant Arrest
21 Transport
3 911 Hang Up
5 Court Book & Release
1 Follow Up
1 Public Lift Assist
6 Vehicle Lockout
1 Warrant Attempt
Total: 672
On May 12th, Michael Joens on 269th Ave NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on his property. Estimated value is $2,000.00.
On May 17th, Kimberly Zenzen on Buck Lake Blvd SE reported the theft of a 2006 Mazda Tribute silver in color from the property. Estimated value is $6,500.00.
On May 24th, Randy Stark reported the theft of a license plate from his vehicle, possibly while parked at Ray's Auto Body on 125th St NW in Baldwin Township.
On May 24th, David Knutson on 103rd St NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of a 5 x 8 homemade flatbed trailer. Estimated value of the trailer is $1,000.00.
On May 26th, Christopher Flaten reported the theft of a bicycle from the area of Hickory Street and 120th St NW in Zimmerman. Bicycle is a Nishiki men's Pueblo 26" mountain bike that is black with blue accents. Estimated value is $400.00.
