The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Michael Durome Nelson, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Christopher Andrew Palm, 52 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD Violation of Harassment Restraining Order.
Dawn Marie Kos, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Javier Abraham Rios, 28 of Corana, CA 92878 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Jennifer Kay Brandell, 39 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for FEL Storing Meth Paraphernalia in Presence of a Child, FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM Child Endangerment and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Samuel Lee Skramstad, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Kayshana Michelle Barnes-Martin, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and a Dakota County warrant.
Curtis John Herwers, 57 of Rogers, MN 55374 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Erika Marie Fairs, 39 of Wykoff, MN 55990 for FEL 1st Degree DWI, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Open Bottle and a Fillmore County warrant.
Matthew James Palmquist, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Craig Robert Hille, 56 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
David Arthur Larose, 35 of Cass Lake, MN 56633 for GM False Information, MSD Produce Identification of Others, and a Beltrami County warrant.
Danielle Marie Birt, 35 of Bemidji, MN 56601 for MSD Provide Name of Another, Drive without License, Uninsured Vehicle, and a Hubbard County warrant.
Rashad Latham, 30 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Driving after Suspension, and a Hennepin County warrant.
Anna Nicole Andres, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Joshua Eric Skaalerud, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Christopher David Braegelamn, 36 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Blake Adam Schneider, 34 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mario Montoya, 33 of Richfield, MN 55423 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Carlee Rose Bollig, 23 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Ethan Taylor Grimlie-Johnson, 25 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Crow Wing County warrant.
Barbara Marie Darwin, 41 of Staples, MN 56479 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 25 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 for GM Give Peace Officer False Name, and a Sherburne County warrant.
Katherine Olga Bahmet, 53 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a State of Wisconsin warrant.
James Davin Fischer, 54 of Saint Paul, MN 55112 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
