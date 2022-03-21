Robert Nyakundi Mogire, 48 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Levi Alan Voss, 27 of Ogilvie, MN 56358 for GM Carry without Permit and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Catherine Elizabeth Brown, 35 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Following too closely and MSD Fail to Drive in Single Lane.
Jennifer Lynn Ferguson, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (3 counts).
Michelle Grace Schumi, 31 of Woodbury, MN 55125 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Aaron Michael Lanik, 42 of Anoka, MN 55303 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Cheryl Ann Hellmers, 34 of No Permanent Address for FEL Fleeing Police and FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Fred Anthony Webster, 52 of Milaca, MN 56353 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Ryan David Smith, 26 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Michael Jay Oster, 34 of No Permanent Address for GM False Name, MSD Theft, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, Obstruction and Fleeing on Foot.
Steven Jon Dalrymple, 58 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Alexis James Rea, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Alec Caleb King, 23 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Justin Michael Johnson, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Escape Custody - Complaint Warrant.
Leigha Elaine Cloud, 36 of Sartell, MN 56377 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Narkiesha Iree Shepard, 30 of Burnsville, MN 55337 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Weston Donald Knapp, 31 of Braham, MN 55006 for FEL 2nd Degree Drugs.
Allison Fay Oliver, 34 of Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Chance Cameron Jones, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Scott Drake Albeck, 35 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Andrew Scott Haberman, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Gabrielle Madison Jellum, 19 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 25 of Blaine, MN 55434 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Kyle Steven Hohn, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Mario Tito Santa Cruz, 43 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 on Anoka County, Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Erik Lee Carlson, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy James Boyum, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Isanti County and Sherburne County warrants.
Clayton Jonathan Knox, 24 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amanda Nicole Ruhlow, 24 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Sarah Rene Bratvold, 36 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Paul Michael Brooks, 31 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 on Dakota County and Sherburne County warrants.
Hesbon Ondicho Mose, 25 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on an Anoka County warrant.
Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Andrew James Vizenor-Smith, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55108 on a Sherburne County warrant.
