Richard Michael Wrzos, 71 of Big Lake for Domestic Assault.
Angela Mary Vetsch, 42 of Big Lake for DWI Test Refusal.
Ellis Doyle Spencer, 19 of St. Cloud for 2nd Degree Assault & Threats of Violence.
Jake Steven Mattson, 24 of Blaine for 4th Degree Assault on Police, 5th Degree Assault & Terroristic Threats.
Christopher William Manley, 40 of Big Lake for 3rd Degree DWI.
Cody Allen Lutgen, 28 of Zimmerman for 2nd Degree DWI.
Brian Patrick Long, 32 of Montrose for 2nd Degree DWI.
Roger Henry Linn, 37 of Big Lake for 4th Degree DWI.
Linda Suzanne Hoskins, 69 of Norwood Young America for Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Brandon Lee Guimont, 35 of Oak Grove for Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Joelle Lee Erickson, 46 of Ham Lake on Sherburne County warrants.
Christopher Blake Downing, 25 of Zimmerman for Violation of an Order for Protection.
Ana Jolene Conrad, 54 of Elk River for 2nd Degree DWI.
Daniel Stephen Cluever, 47 of Little Falls for Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Darin Lee Burau, 49 of Princeton for 4th Degree DWI & Obstruction.
William John Amundson, 44 of Big Lake for Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Brent Loren Ackerman, 29 of Sauk Rapids for Domestic Assault & a Stearns County warrant.
Richard Allen Davidson, 60 of Big Lake on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
Phan Xiong, 29 of Robbinsdale on Goodhue County & Sherburne County warrants.
Jessica Lee Wester, 46 of Litchfield on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Michael Syverson, 37 of Mora on Chisago County & Sherburne County warrants.
Michael Donald Pedlar, 22 of Elk River on Sherburne County warrants.
Mitchell Ross Nelson, 18 of Foreston a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Karlos Raydale Moore, 23 of Fridley on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Joseph Lemke, 31 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Marcos Antonio Larson, 23 of Foreston on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Sylvester Jones, 32 of St. Cloud on Anoka County & Hennepin County warrants.
Jordan James Maurice Johnson, 25 of Coon Rapids on a Sherburne County warrant.
Anthony Nathaniel Durbin, 25 of Monticello on Department of Corrections & Sherburne County warrants.
Kassandrea Marie Church, 30 of Oak Grove on a Sherburne County warrant.
John Fraser Brugger, 32 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amedee Pete Edward Bray, 33 of Rice on a Sherburne County warrant.
