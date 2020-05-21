Ann Sheehan on 257th Ave NW in Orrock Township reported the theft of a 2008 Polaris Ranger. Estimated value is $4,800.00.
Ryan Ott on 45th Ave SE in Haven Township reported the theft of a homemade utility trailer. Estimated value is $1,000.00.
Susan Milbrandt on 198th Ave NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of a junked white 2011 Ford Fusion. Estimated value is $1,000.00.
Kurt Johnson on 221st Ave NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of an Aluma utility trailer. Estimated value is $3,500.00.
Ashley Jensen on 146th St NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a purse from a vehicle. Items taken include a Michael Kors black purse, brown Michael Kors wallet, debit card, cash and miscellaneous items. Estimated value of items taken is $430.00.
Connexus Energy reported the theft of 14 feet of ground cable from a substation located on 303rd Ave NW in Baldwin Township. Estimated value is $30.00.
Richard Kraus on 140th Ave SE in Becker Township reported the theft of a 7 ft galvanized steel windmill. Estimated value is $300.00.
Patricia Kluge on Oakwood Rd in Zimmerman reported the theft of garden cart from her yard. Estimated value is $100.00.
Renay Leone on County Road 1 in Livonia Township reported the theft of tools and a front door from a residence under construction. Estimated value is $1,532.00.
Adam Bush at a residence on 93rd St SE in Becker Township reported the theft of a license tab from his vehicle.
Katherine Pitman at 168th St NW and County Road 4 NW in Orrock Township reported the theft of a tack box including items inside from a horse trailer. Estimated value of items taken is $80.00.
