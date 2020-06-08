The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Roger Thomas Boelter, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Abigail Rose Flocken, 18 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 4th Degree Assault (2 counts) and MSD 5th Degree Assault (2 counts).
Shawna Lyn Schumm, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Mia Eberhart-West, 32 of Crystal Lake, IL 60012 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Aleah Dawn Becker, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Breeya Alexzandria Kukowski, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Devon James Block, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 5th Degree Assault and an Isanti County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Husein Mohamedali Fazal, 25 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 5th Degree Possession.
Susan Ann Masterman, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 on Hennepin and Wright County warrants.
Christopher Adam Gerou, 34 of Bismark, ND 58503 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremiah Luke Durushia, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Sherburne County and a State of Wisconsin warrants.
Drew Charles Smith, 23 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Devin Michael Moksnes, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
