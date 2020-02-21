Ryan Thomas Berry, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Madison Sue Baker, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Drugs 5th Degree.
Austin Brian Davis, 19 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Wayne James Sowden, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation-IPS.
Charles Ndefua Forcha, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Malicious Punishment of a Child and Domestic Assault.
Kevin Robert Kane, 31 of Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
Peter Byran Lansing, 34 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Nicole Sandra Westholter, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jeffrey Michael Wolcenski, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Charles Lester Levi, 28 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order & Domestic Assault.
Dustin Val Kampa, 36 of Pierz, MN 56364 for MSD 4th Degree DWI & Driving after Revocation.
Darwin Lyle Christensen, 52 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Christopher Steven Erickson, 34 of South St. Paul, MN 55075 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MISD 4th Degree DWI, Small Amount of Marijuana in MV and Drug Paraphernalia.
Mark Timothy Curboy, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Flee in MV, MSD Careless Driving & MSD Driving after Revocation.
Jake David Henriksen, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Patrick John Hinkemeyer, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jessica Lashae Sederstrom, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL 1st Degree Burglary, FEL 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property & GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal.
Joseph Tyler Senear, 34 of Rogers, MN 55374 for FEL Violation of an Order for Protection.
Phillip George Frolik, 52 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Nickolas Harry Vaa, 42 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Christopher Jeffrey Pierson, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Michael Kenneth Weizel, 24 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Holly Lynn Larson, 26 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew John Egan, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kaira Ronee Ruth Williams, 25 of St. Paul, MN 55106 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Randy Lee Hall, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Alexis Ann Davis, 27 of Kandiyohi, MN 56251 on Morrison County & Sherburne County warrants.
Brent Allen Mueller, 46 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jolene Rose Schlichting, 41 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Alhaji Mealke Sesay, 28 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Benton County & Sherburne County warrants.
Laron Cantrell Powell, 35 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jacquelyn Rose, Harder, 32 of St. Francis, MN 55070 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jessie Ann Swafford, 32 of Milaca, MN 56353 on Hennepin County & Wright County warrants.
Chrysta Renae Isaacson, 36 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Wright County warrant.
Misti Dawn Odle, 39 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Clinton James Schroeder, 46 of Cambridge, MN 55008 on Isanti County & Ramsey County warrants.
Benjamin Aaron Wiberg, 31 of Lino Lakes, MN 55014 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Corey Dean Engelkens, 31 of Margate, FL 33063 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jeromy Allen Schummer, 31 of Clearwater, MN 55320 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Johnathan Hute, 27 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Luis Horacio Franco, 33 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
