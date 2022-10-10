The Becker Area Chamber of Commerce, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce are pleased to host a non-partisan Sherburne County & State Political Candidates Forum on Monday, October 10th from 5:30-8:50 pm at the Big Lake High School Auditorium.
Registration for the candidates and a Meet and Greet with the candidates begin at 5:30 pm. Races and candidates (given in alphabetical order) who plan to attend include:
6:15 pm Sherburne County Commissioners
District 1: Barbara Burandt and Andrew Hulse
District 2: Raeanne Danielowski and Paul Fanberg
District 3: Gregg Felber and Mark Swanson
District 4: Jerome Lefty Kleis and Gary Gray
7:15 Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer: Diane Arnold and Chad Westberg
8:10 MN State Rep District 27A: Shane Mekeland and Ronald Thiessen
MN State Senate District 27: Andrew Mathews and Emily Minzel
All voters of Sherburne County are invited to attend the forum. Members in the audience can submit questions.
Sherburne Wright Cable Commission (SWCC) will be taping the forum for viewing later on the City of Big Lake Cable TV Channel 180 and on the Becker, Big Lake & Elk River Area Chambers websites. The Big Lake Political Candidates Forum on Sept 26th featuring candidates for Big Lake School Board, Big Lake and Orrock Township Supervisors and Big Lake City Council are also available for viewing at Channel 180 and Big Lake Chamber website..
All citizens are encouraged to be informed about the candidates through this newspaper and the Big Lake Political Candidates Forum and to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8th from 7 am-8 pm at your local precinct.
