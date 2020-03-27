Sherburne County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health situation update on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) shows that Sherburne County now has three confirmed cases.
The state agency reminds people not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Sherburne County who have or had COVID-19.
As of March 27, there have been 398 positive tests in Minnesota. The number of patients who no longer need to be isolated is 180.
There have been four deaths across Minnesota. Total cases requiring hospitalization total 51, and as of today there are 34 of them still hospitalized.
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.
Out of the two new confirmed cases in Sherburne County, one of them was travel-related (Europe) and for the other patient thecause of transmission has not disclosed to Sherburne County Public Health.
The first confirmed case was confirmed to have happened through community spread.
County officials are not at liberty to say what city the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 live. That and other identifying information is protected by law.
“While I am not able to disclose city location, what I can tell you is that folks need to assume COVID is in every city,” said Amanda Larson, Sherburne County’s Community Health Services Administrator. “I only receive lab-confirmed tests processed at the MDH lab. I think more and more there are clinical diagnosis given by health care providers and I am not privy to that information.”
Larson said folks need to use universal precautions and to assume that any fever and/or respiratory symptoms are COVID-19 and to follow MDH guidelines for isolation and quarantine. For more information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/basics.html.
If someone has symptoms of a respiratory disease (these include fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore throat, and headache), they should stay home for at least 7 days, and for 3 days with no fever (and no fever-reducing medicines) and improvement of respiratory symptoms — whichever is longer.
In other words, if you have a fever and coughing for 4 days, you need to stay home 3 more days with no fever for a total of 7 days. Or, if you have a fever and coughing for 5 days, you need to stay home 3 more days with no fever for a total of 8 days.
