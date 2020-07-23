Sherburne County is moving quickly to give residents and businesses who could be helped by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
The county received its $11,667,880 allotment on July 7, and officials have wasted no time in meeting, brainstorming, and putting together requests and proposals. It even assembled resolutions that were unanimously approved by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners at its July 14 meeting to provide a business relief fund program and help to residents impacted by COVID-19.
County Board Chairman Felix Schmiesing said during the discussion of assistance for individuals, families and businesses it’s important to get the money out and into people’s hands before the window of opportunity passes.
Dan Weber, the assistant county administrator, said Sherburne County was one of the first counties to get the allocation. He said cities within Sherburne County will receive another $3.5 million and townships within the county will receive another $2.35 million. County officials will meet July 22 with townships to go over opportunities and challenges.
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that:
– Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19).
– Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or government.
– Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 1, 2020.
Staff has developed a draft Small Business Relief Fund to help out local businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Commissioners dropped the word “small” off the title of the program to avoid having any business not consider it, thinking they were too large to qualify.
CARES Act funding will become a regular topic at County Board meetings, and the goal on July 14 was to get a couple of programs up and running before its next meeting on Aug. 4.
Twenty percent of the $11.7 million, or $2.3 million, has been set aside for the business relief fund program. It will offer businesses, with at least two employees but less than 50, grant opportunities up to $30,000 to pay for things like rent or a mortgage, payroll for current employees, working capital or operating costs such as inventory and utility payments.
Property taxes, however, will not an eligible expense.
Commissioners eliminated a revenue threshold in the belief that the other limits were sufficient.
Applications will be accepted between late July (once the program is up and running on the county’s website) and Aug. 31.
Businesses that have tapped other state and federal programs for relief may not qualify.
Amanda Larson, the Health and Human Services director, explained the second program that will provide emergency assistance for qualified expenses for some Sherburne County residents who meet income requirements.
One aspect of the program is for adults, and another is for families. There are similar programs already in place that are more restrictive, but these will be tied to impacts from COVID-19.
The existing program for adults will run out in three months, and the one for families usually offers more assistance than the county has a need for under normal circumstances.
Under the CARES Act program, recipients could be eligible for up to $2,000 unless a supervisor approves a greater amount.
Approved expenses will be things like appliances, maintenance, repairs, air conditioner and furnace replacements as well as utility shut offs, transportation to include car repairs or getting current on car payments. Unexpected funeral expenses due to a COVID-19 related death would also qualify.
Larson said the funds will only be for individuals and families clearly impacted by COVID-19 and there will only be a four-month window.
A relief fund is also being developed for nonprofits, which have als been hit hard. One that has been on the county’s radar and officials have written the state about is Options in Big Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.