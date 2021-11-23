Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked in Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Charles Steven Glammeier, 42 of Becker for misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.

• Suzanne Marie Frank, 38 of Becker for felony Theft.

• Kimberly Ann Spangler, 62 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.

• Jason Patrick Sullivan, 42 of Monticello, on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.

