Charles Michael Deng, 20 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD Paraphernalia and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Tyler Glenn Erickson, 25 of Cedar, MN 55011 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mason Landis Rohrer, 27 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 4th Degree Assault and GM Obstruction.
Samuel Charles Skelton II, 29 of Sartell, MN 56377 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle and a Stearns County warrant.
Preston Lee Hilgren, 28 of Little Canada, MN 55117 for FEL Domestic Assault and Obstructing.
Mark Christopher Nochez, 23 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Allen Martel Brown, 32 of St. Louis Park, MN 55416 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Child Endangerment.
Eaan Matthew Willard, 39 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 on a Sherburne County warrant.
James Rory Dixon, 42 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
