Sherburne sheriff squad MT

• Seann Christian Lia, 45 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor Domestic Assault.

Incident reports:

• May 23- Darwin Hulegaard reported the theft of items from a vehicle while parked on 180th St NW south of 253rd Ave NW in Orrock Township.   Items taken include:  2 pairs of sunglasses, 1 pair of prescription glasses and a Maglite.  Value of items taken is $400.

