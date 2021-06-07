• Seann Christian Lia, 45 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor Domestic Assault.
Incident reports:
• May 23- Darwin Hulegaard reported the theft of items from a vehicle while parked on 180th St NW south of 253rd Ave NW in Orrock Township. Items taken include: 2 pairs of sunglasses, 1 pair of prescription glasses and a Maglite. Value of items taken is $400.
