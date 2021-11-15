The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Michael Hadley Seek, 69 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Brett William Quinn, 45 of Blaine, MN 55434 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Jeremy James Shoemaker, 37 of Loretto, MN 55357 for FEL Fleeing in Motor Vehicle and a McLeod County warrant.
William John Huttner, 36 of Saint Michael, MN 55418 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Tara Jo Wojciak, 48 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM DWI.
Alexander Grant Vagle, 18 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary and GM 4th Degree Arson.
James Arnold Gulbranson, 38 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Maranda Charlene Burris, 35 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM 3rd Degree DWI and a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Vincent James Beaulieu, 36 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
Joe Charles Francis, 61 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Ryan Thomas Larson, 34 of Anoka, MN 55303 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Erik Esko Blomquist, 25 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 3rd Degree Burglary.
Crystal Marie Lapean, 36 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Jaiden Isaiah Nyaoga, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Minor Consumption.
Thomas Arthur Johantgen, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Michael Jay Hanson, 49 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Justin Lee Mendiola, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Michael Joseph Perrone, 23 of Saint Paul, MN 55119 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Austin Scott Kloss, 31 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kristin Lynn Collette, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Carl Richter Gammon, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD Ignition Interlock.
Veronica Anne Lawrence, 32 of Oak Grove, MN 55303 on Hennepin County and Stearns County warrants.
Patrick John Hinkemeyer, 36 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Brandon Michael Kuphal, 33 of Rockford, MN 55373 on Isanti County and Sherburne County warrants.
Drake James Hegge, 23 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Winston Deangelo Dickerson, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Craig Lamar Hortman, 52 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Michael Lee Warner, 36 of Sartell, MN 56377 on a Sherburne County warrant.
John Edward Gleason, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angela Jean Barkdull, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Grahm David Kossila, 20 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Luke Adam Thomas, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel James Berg, 20 of Monticello, MN 55362 on Dakota County and Sherburne County warrants.
Kirk William Lundeen, 51 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Anoka County and Hennepin County warrants.
Jordan Elizabeth Yurkus, 31 of Wanatah, IN 46390 on a Sherburne County warrant.
