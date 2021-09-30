Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Eric Andrew Olson, 42 of No Permanent Address for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.

Decarieon Dupra Scurlock, 32 of Saint Paul, MN  55101 for FEL 1st Degree Burglary and False Information - Give Fictitious Name.

Shane William Slater, 39 of Clear Lake, MN  55319 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.

Cody Roy Lesinski, 22 of Randall, MN  56475 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Jerry Lee Popescu, 43 of Brooklyn Park, MN  55445 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Danielle Marie George, 38 of Princeton, MN  55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Zimmerman, MN  55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Darrian James Decker-Nordstrom, 26 of Sartell, MN  56377 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Luis Horacio Franco, 35 of Becker, MN  55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Jacob Alan Westerhouse, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN  56303 on a Hennepin County warrant.

 

Load comments