Eric Andrew Olson, 42 of No Permanent Address for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Decarieon Dupra Scurlock, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55101 for FEL 1st Degree Burglary and False Information - Give Fictitious Name.
Shane William Slater, 39 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Cody Roy Lesinski, 22 of Randall, MN 56475 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jerry Lee Popescu, 43 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Danielle Marie George, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Darrian James Decker-Nordstrom, 26 of Sartell, MN 56377 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Luis Horacio Franco, 35 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Alan Westerhouse, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.