The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Kari Amber Pettis, 39 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Courtney Elizabeth Carlen, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Noe Rodriguez, 33 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Matthew Lewis Davis, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Name, and a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Steven Paul Scheiterlein, 44 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Cody Glenn Allbrink, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (3 counts).
Filbert Lawrence Ives, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driver’s License No Use Restriction and MSD Ignition Interlock Violation.
Susan Marie Matthias, 54 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
David John Voss, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
David Petrovich Koop, 35 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Order for Protection Violation.
Robert Richard Graham, Jr., 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Fleeing on Foot, and MSD Trespassing.
Isaiah Vincent Jamal Mordal, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Brandon Lee Nichols, 46 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55426 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Melissa Sarah Flynn, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Zakaria Abdi Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and MSD Trespassing.
Osma Gabriel Barrios-Oliva, 40 of Chaska, MN 55318 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Driving after Revocation, MSD Small Amount of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 for a Sherburne County warrant.
John Patrick Grillo, 51 of Foley, MN 56329 for a Sherburne County warrant.
David Charles Lamorie, Jr., 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55101 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN for Sherburne County warrants.
Julie Renne Branch, 45 of Roseville, MN 55113 for a Dakota County warrant.
Aaron Thomas Skog, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Sherburne County warrants.
Lashunte Nyer Juma, 23 of Rogers, MN 55374 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Richard Allen Mitchell, 28 of Cokato, MN 55321 for Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Jessica Rose Schinagel, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Cole Oakly Lemon, 25 of Centerville, MN 55038 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Phetsamone Saraday, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Leon Baldomero Villarreal, 36 of Houston, TX 77022 for a State of Texas warrant.
Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Sartell, MN 56377 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jessica Rochelle Mendiola, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Larry Earl Zempel, 60 of Grand Rapids, MN 55744 for an Itasca County warrant.
