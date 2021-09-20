Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Anthony John Self, 34 of Monticello, MN  55362 for MSD Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection.

Norma Ann Czajkowski, 28 of Minneapolis, MN  55415 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Possess Brass Knuckles and MSD Possess Hypodermic Needles.

Darlene Jean Theodorson, 50 of Zimmerman, MN  55398 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).

Michael Paul Finken, 39 of Sauk Rapids, MN  56379 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.

Troy Vincent Gottwald, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN  56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.

Jenny Lynn Votava, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN  56301 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.

Dion William Sonneman, 36 of Zimmerman, MN  55398 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs, Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.

Alexander William Bondeson, 21 of Zimmerman, MN  55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.

Florence Michele Remer, 55 of Saint Cloud, MN  56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.

Jennifer Lee Misamore, 42 of Big Lake, MN  55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.

Edward Thomas Misamore, 49 of Big Lake, MN  55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Wright County warrant.

Michael James Smith, 28 of Elk River, MN  55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Anton Walton, 40 of Waite Park, MN  56387 for FEL Felon in Possession and MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.

