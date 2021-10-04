Logan Oliver Smith, 22 of Rogers, MN 55374 for FEL 4th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD DWI, and a Hennepin County warrant.
Jack Charles Havrilak, 57 of Randall, MN 56475 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Kiersten Elizabeth Politte, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault.
Diego Torres, 19 of South Saint Paul, MN 55075 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Hamia Steven Boos, 25 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Jared Thomas Swanson, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Fleeing a Peace Officer, Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Sila Hechemba Mose, 34 of Rogers, MN 55374 for GM Crime Against Vulnerable Adult.
Stephen Dallas Bristoe, 50 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for FEL Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Jacob Daniel Swirtz, 18 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Damage to Property.
Mariano Antonio Cocchiarella, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Flee Peace Officer, FEL Damage to Property, GM Trespass on critical public service facility property and a Sherburne County warrant.
Adonis Shante Sterrett, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for FEL Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation and a Hennepin County warrant.
Edward Anthony Minerich, 41 of Duluth, MN 55802 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Matt Joshua Dossett, 38 of New Germany, MN 55367 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ian Coyle McLaughlin, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Assault, and a State of Florida warrant.
Roy Andrew Cloud, 23 of No Permanent Address on a Hubbard County warrant.
Adrianna Lorraine Benjamin-Sam, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Ryan Charles Baker, 41 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Bradley Scott Schlegel, 57 of Burnsville, MN 55337 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Grant Kelly Burnison, 35 of Hutchinson, MN 55350 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Leroy Michael Roehrich, 50 of Milaca, MN 56353 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Abednego Thomas, 21 of Fargo, ND 58103 on a State of North Dakota warrant.
Aimee Cynthia Remus, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 on a Sherburne County warrant.
David Charles Macagnone, 29 of Alexandria, MN 56308 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Garrett Michal Powers, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention order.
Tavarus Lee Wallace, 28 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jon Carl Jarnagin, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Stearns County warrant.
