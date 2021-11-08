John Michael Udell, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Domestic Assault.
John Edmund Oys IV, 25 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree Test Refusal, MSD 4th Degree DWI and Obstruction.
Chase Justin Abram, 32 of Little Canada, MN 55113 for FEL Violate No Contact Order.
Lee Roy Saldana, Jr., 37 of Moose Lake, MN 55767 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Charles Steven Glammeier, 42 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Janetta Layanue Kahnplaye, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Interference with a 911 call and MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Joshua Thomas Nistler, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Bruce John Zieglmeier, 63 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Mark Ryan McGinnis, 26 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Jeremy Darrell Jones, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for GM Driving after Cancellation, and a Ramsey County warrant.
Allen Bernard Roering, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, and a Sherburne County warrant.
Abduqadir Abdi Isaac, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault, FEL Damage to Property and a Hennepin County warrant.
Mitchell Steven Lasher, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault.
Zachary John Williams, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Damage to Property.
Kiley Lynn Casey, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on Pine County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Shayla Angella Jackson, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Ramsey County warrant.
April Carol Schwarzkopf, 40 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on Sherburne County warrants.
Megan Renee Hall, 22 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jessica Ann Delgado, 37 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Brennen James Telken, 28 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Michael Johnson, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
Donta Hampton, 31 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Elbert Taylor, 55 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawnasee Sharpee Ricci-Smith, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Doyle Everett Lockett, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Hennepin County warrant.
