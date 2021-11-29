The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Rebecca Lynn Roehl, 33 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Container.
Dillon James Becher, 22 of Otsego, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Andrew Anthony Vruno, 27 of Oakdale, MN 55128 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Washington County warrant.
Terrence Michael Osterman, 52 of Rice, MN 56367 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Fredrick James Babler, 60 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Nicole Ann Grabowska, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Brian Louis Larson, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Allen Kitchner Lavall, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Carrie Ann Polaschek, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Arnell Jermel Stewart, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Steven Lee Mason, 63 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Shaun Zills, 40 of Esko, MN 55733 for FEL Theft.
Danisha Christina Crawford-Rhodes, 27 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Bryan Keith Dumonceaux, 51 of Foley, MN 56329 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Richard Edmond Jusczak, 55 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Dennis David Rondeau, 77 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Lavell Rossell Bible, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Christina Marie Boyd, 35 of Onamia, MN 56359 for GM False Information to Police, MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needles, and a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Jaevon Jemarius Strader, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Reckless Discharge, GM Carrying Pistol without Permit and MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Albert Thomas Collins, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Jeffrey Arthur Boettcher, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kimberly Anne Thurstin, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cheryl Ann Hellmers, 34 of Staples, MN 56479 on Hennepin County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Travaious Keshun Grinnell, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a State of Mississippi warrant.
Matthew Alan Krugerud, 34 of Bloomington, MN 55431 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Katherine Castillo-Aguero, 25 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Camron Michael Peirce, 36 of Fridley, MN 55432 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jacob Martinez, 27 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 on Anoka County and Scott County warrants.
Timothy James Strehlow, 30 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Candance Kay Dik, 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Henry Abrego Jr., 56 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Hamia Steven Boos, 25 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Burk Kappes, 37 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cory Andrew Kukowski, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Royal Douglas Bissonette, 42 of Stillwater, MN 55082 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Lance Lindsay-John Seelye, 56 of Bena, MN 56626 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mark Ryan Pearson, 44 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Elijah Michael Mutchler, 26 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
