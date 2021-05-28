Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Sherburne County Jail bookings:

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Emily Merle Beauchamp, 27 of Big Lake, MN  55309 on a Stearns County warrant

Incident reports:

•April 27- Holiday Gas Station on 165th Ave SE in Becker Township reported a gas drive off in the amount of $33.32.

