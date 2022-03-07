The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Nathan Patrick Mueller, 41 of Oak Grove, MN 55303 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and an Anoka County warrant.
Thomas Matthew Cotton, 59 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Steven Patrick Bechtold, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Flee on Foot, MSD Obstruct without Force and MSD Driving after Suspension.
Jimmy Lee Parks, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Domestic Assault.
John Vincent Costanzi, 65 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation, FEL Threats of Violence and FEL Ineligible Possession of Firearm.
Cameron Dean Stanger, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM False Name to Police Officer, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, Mille Lacs County and Stearns County warrants.
Austin David Howe, 22 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Matthew Michael Dols, 26 of Monticello, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Nicholas Cloud Mahowald, 29 of Eden Valley, MN 55329 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, Crow Wing County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Glenn Alan Stocker, 59 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (2 counts) and MSD Ignition Interlock Violation.
Ashley Jean Redberg, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Randy John Jasicki, 49 of Rogers, MN 55374 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Grant Robert Bendix, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Nils Anthony Njus, 57 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Adam Michael Bloch, 19 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal and Underage Drink and Drive.
Jonathan James Benson, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Janice Marie Buckner, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Threats of Violence, MSD 5th Degree Assault and a Wright County warrant.
Christopher John Vanciu, 56 of Isle, MN 56342 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jeremy Allen Glass, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on Carlton County, Department of Corrections, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Troy Matthew Kovich, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Muhamed Memo Memic, 25 of Roseville, MN 55113 on Kandiyohi County, Scott County, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Chance Anderson Lundgren, 21 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 on a Sherburne County warrant.
April Carol Schwarzkopf, 40 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Desmond Jon Sweep, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Kandiyohi County warrant.
Justin Matthew Anderson, 23 of Mora, MN 55051 on Pine County and Sherburne County warrants.
Rory Andrew Fischer, 38 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angela Jean Barkdull, 44 of No Permanent Address on Benton County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Lacey Shirae Pontious, 35 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 on Chisago County and Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Allen Yellow, Jr., 26 of Superior, WI 54880 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Churojut Peter Thuok, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
John Xiong, 31 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ethan Taylor Grimlie-Johnson, 26 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Crow Wing County warrant.
Christopher Jay Hardin, 22 of on Crow Wing County and Ramsey County warrants.
Lisa Renee Baysinger, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on an Anoka County warrant.
Daniel Mark Wille, 54 of Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Eric Curtis Gustafson, 65 of Harris, MN 55032 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mariano Antonio Cocchiarella, 22 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Stearns County warrant.
Athena Mae Sagataw, 28 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
