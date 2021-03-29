The Following people were booked into the Sherburne County Jail during the week ending March 28, 2021.
Joshua Bennett Byker, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Drugs 1st Degree, FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Flee on Foot and Drug Paraphernalia.
Tremaine Neshawn Bredesen, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Domestic Assault.
Javontay Romere Howard, 19 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Giovanna Maria Easton, 18 of Stillwater, MN 55082 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Kevin Joe Mlodzik, 44 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Corey Paul Anderson, 36 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
Christopher Steven Kraabel, 34 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
James Wilson Tribue III, 54 of No Permanent Address for FEL 4th Degree Assault on Police Officer and GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
Shelly Alice McDade-Ruff, 46 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Amanda Susan Potter, 35 of Fridley, MN 55432 on an Anoka County warrant.
Adrianna Lorraine Benjamin-Sam, 19 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Richard Brandon Standingcloud, 38 of Duluth, MN 55812 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Randolph Mark Hansen, Jr., 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Kelly Jo Sweere, 41 of Sunburg, MN 56289 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ta Raj Tondell Satari Benness, Jr., 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Joseph Salk, 48 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Malique Christian Vaz, 32 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Robert Quade, 26 of Cold Spring, MN 56320 on a Sherburne County warrant.
