The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Brandon James Schultz, 34 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and a Douglas County warrant.
Nicholas Alan Koonce, 43 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for FEL 3rd Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Larissa Marie Schulze, 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Stephen Claude Porter, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Michael John Bourgeois, 50 of Anoka, MN 55303 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Steven Charles Peters, 67 of Lakeville, MN 55044 for GM Carry a Weapon without a Permit.
Tamara Lynn Stortz, 52 of Monticello, MN 55362 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Connor Michael Fox, 20 of Staples, MN 56479 for MSD Reckless Driving.
Nicholas Jeremy Blanchard, 35 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Kurt Perry, 41 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jonathan Richard Anttila, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for an Anoka County Apprehension and Detention order.
Lynette Elaine Wynne, 56 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for a Benton County warrant.
Jesse McLaughlin, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Arlesia Shannell Williams, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jason William Underwood, 50 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jess Michael Clothier, 41 of Tonka Bay, MN 55331 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Adrian King, 55 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Grace Chemin De La Vie Ignanga, 29 of Savage, MN 55378 for an Anoka County warrant.
Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Cristina Ann Brooks, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for Sherburne County warrants.
Teflon Demonda Edwards, 22 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mark David Ruggles, 49 of North Saint Paul, MN 55109 for Hennepin County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Richard Michael Loomis, 49 of Rice, MN 56367 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Gena Marie Sanford, 53 of Isanti, MN 55040 for Sherburne County warrants.
Brian John Kurzejeski, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mario Montoya, 34 of Eagan, MN 55123 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Troy Allen Behrends, 61 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for an Anoka County warrant.
Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 37 of Shakopee, MN 55379 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cjei Thomas Hicks, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
