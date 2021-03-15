Katie Elizabeth Cassman, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Joshua Nathan Reed, 29 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Fleeing in Motor Vehicle and 4th Degree DWI.
Manly Michael McDermott, 28 of Bemidji, MN 56601 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
Shane Phillip Warner, 31 of Fridley, MN 55432 for FEL Theft - Motor Vehicle.
Kayla Nadine Gustafson, 22 of Anoka, MN 55303 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Charles Stanford Wise, 31 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Karen Marie Nilson, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 FEL Drugs 5th Degree, MSD Drugs Paraphernalia and MSD Hypodermic Needles.
Jamie Matthew Dempsey, 47 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Joseph Michael Hanson, 21 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Adam Jeffrey Jorgenson, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Stephen Richard Daniels, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Jed Robert Plachecki, 34 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and Driving after Revocation.
Darren Allen Ward, 32 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree, Carry Handgun without Permit and DWI Refusal.
Zachary Steven Gertken, 22 of Burnsville, MN 55337 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Kitty Marie Winter, 57 of Blaine, MN 55434 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree, Dakota County and Hennepin County warrants.
Lafare Johnson, 66 of Minneapolis, MN on a Ramsey County warrant.
Joseph Alan Davis, 48 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jessica Lynn Clover, 35 of Harris, MN 55032 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jack Daniel Smith, 42 of Onamia, MN 56359 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Tisha Leigh Clifford, 39 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Holly Alexandra Bright, 29 of Nowthen, MN 55303 on an Anoka County warrant.
Tykwon Juwon Johnson, 24 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Derrick Anthony Wetenkamp, 34 of Fridley, MN 55432 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
William Jessie Jones-Brinson IV, 34 of Eagan, MN 55122 on Goodhue County and Sherburne County warrants.
Keith Douglas Carrico, 59 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Jeremy Allen Glass, 31 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
