Tricia Ann Beier, 36 of Monticello, MN 55362 for FEL Domestic Assault, GM Malicious Punishment of a Child, and MSD Domestic Assault.
Christopher Steven Donaghue, 48 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs - Possession.
Kevin Michael Books, 31 of Plymouth, MN 55441 for FEL DWI.
Jeremiah Thomas Holmberg, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Threats of Violence and a Department of Corrections Apprehension and Detention Order.
Daniel Arnold Cranston, 26 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Kenneth Ray Levercom, 36 of Anoka, MN 55303 for FEL Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Ricky Williams, 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Abdirahim Dereje Kebede, 19 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM 4th Degree Assault, MSD Fleeing a Peace Officer, Give Peace Officer False Name, and a Stearns County warrant.
Ryan Robert Bjorstrom, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Olivia Marie Bjorstrom, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Jose Pu Alonzo, 26 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jack Daniel Smith, 42 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ariel Simone Hollins, 30 of St. Paul, MN 55445 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 44 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Traynor Dean Daniels, 23 of Monticello, MN 55362 on Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.