Robert James Dunnum, 55 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality.
Joshua Michael Spranger, 36 of Sauk Centre, MN 55070 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Matthew Robert Woods, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Joshua Robert Erbstoesser, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Ray Anthony Lewis, 59 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Tremaine Neshawn Bredesen, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, GM 3rd Degree DUI, GM Obstructing the Legal Process, and a Hennepin County warrant.
Heidi Kristen Schliesman, 31 of Minnetonka, MN 55305 on Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Terry Henry Grunwald, Jr., 37 of No Permanent Address on Anoka County and Wright County warrants.
Derek Antony Karlstad, 37 of Onamia, MN 56359 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Travis Andrew Anderson-Larcom, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Arthur Douglas Dorn, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Major Dashawn Jaromnes, Jr., 22 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Aaron Bauer, 29 of Fargo, ND 58103 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tavarus Lee Wallace, 28 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Andrew Scott Mertens, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cara Lynn Berg, 23 of Bloomington, MN 55420 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob David Besch, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Daniel Thomas Rolfer, 35 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Tracy James Taylor, 60 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Thomas John Rasmussen, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Aitkin County and Sherburne County warrants.
