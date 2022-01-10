The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Devon Matthew Gasswint, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault.
Hailey Marie Carlson, 25 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Steven Michael Pierce, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tyler Thomas Harmon, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 1st Degree DWI.
William Henry Mager, 39 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jacob Wayne Kline, 40 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Alea Marie Lagnese, 21 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Cierra Elisabeth Foss, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Fleeing in Motor Vehicle, FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm, FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Flee on Foot.
Andrew Jacob Brady, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55419 for GM DWI.
Jenna Marie Grunz, 36 of No Permanent Address for GM DWI, MSD Operating an Unregistered Vehicle and MSD No Insurance.
Jesse Allan Bobendrier, 40 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs.
Matthew Joseph Barnabo, 28 of Lakeville, MN 55044 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Luke Sebastian Ignatius Hoffmann, 18 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tyler Jacob Balfanz, 30 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Nicholas Leslie Lorentson, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Brent Alan Zinnel, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathan Patrick Gibb, 39 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Candille Dennis Demars, Jr., 22 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angela Marie Wick, 42 of Fridley, MN 55432 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael James Walburn, 35 of No Permanent Address on Sherburne County warrants.
Roger James Johnson, 46 of Deer River, MN 56636 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Anthony Anco, 31 of Staples, MN 56479 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Steven John Malark, 55 of Fridley, MN 55432 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jason Scott Allender, 34 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Arnold Ladell Dover, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Aaron Daniel Lynum, 35 of Montrose, MN 55363 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Erika Marie Fairs, 39 of Wykoff, MN 55990 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Carl Edward Reule, 72 of South Saint Paul, MN 55075 on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Joseph Nelson, 34 of Stanchfield, MN 55080 on Pine County and Sherburne County warrants.
Matthew Charles Lasavage, 38 of Garrison, MN 56450 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angelina Marie Gatto, 20 of Saint Paul, MN 55102 on Dakota County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County and State of Wisconsin warrants.
Lambert Treb Wenner, 34 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on an Aitkin County warrant.
Adalynn Rose Hubbell, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 on GM Introduce Contraband into Correctional Facility, Hennepin County, Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
