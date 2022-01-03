Sorry, an error occurred.
Jonathan James Benson, 33 of Otsego, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Tony Francis Ovares-Araica, 40 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Sergio Epifanio Sajion, 59 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Nathan Allen Erbstoesser, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Joey Lee Koch, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
David Robert Johnson, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Daniel James Miller, 52 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Michael Jon Kleppen, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Steven Michael Johnson, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Kale Leon Tinglestad, 49 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Hunter James Welle, 21 of Holdingford, MN 56340 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Joshua Roux, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Revocation, Open Container in MV and a Hennepin County warrant.
Seng Vue, 28 of Blaine, MN 55449 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Terry Lee Paulson, 52 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Samantha Rebecca Slentz, 33 of Albertville, MN 55301 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Jesse Wayne Duran, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Randall James Sam, Jr., 25 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Emmet Krupa, 34 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Rickey Lashawn Hughes, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Donell Jermaine Williams, 18 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Devin Ray Strempke, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Jarred Jaymes Wood, 27 of Saint Paul, MN 55102 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher James Rawdon, 27 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mistie Harmony DeMarre, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County, Stearns County and Wright County warrants.
Daniel Gerald Peterson, 38 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Shane Curtis Braaten, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Samuel Louis Chase, Jr., 35 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Steven Christopher Laumann, 47 of Milaca, MN 56353 on a Sherburne County warrant.
