The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Hunter Allen Schuh, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 5th Degree Assault and MSD Fleeing on Foot.
Kevin Scott Fleischman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Daniel Wayne Beard, 64 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL Threats of Violence and FEL Weapons.
Douglas Clinton Alle, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Melissa Lynn Swier, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Derrick Anthony Wetenkamp, 33 of NPA for FEL Drugs 5th Degree and FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Danner Lee Duvall, 19 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Brandi Marie Bierbrauer, 21 of NPA for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and an Isanti County warrant.
Ryan Gordon Carlson, 40 of Hermantown, MN 55811 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, False Name to Peace Officer and a Chisago County warrant.
Gabrielle Rae Lucas, 23 of Sartell, MN 56377 on Douglas County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Dei Gay Moo, 21 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Zachary Michael Arignamath, 26 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Richard Storlien, 40 of Wayzata, MN 55391 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Heather Lynn Rogers, 28 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawn Patrick Wolf, 57 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Isaac Larcom, 35 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jaheed Abdul-Malik, 45 of Minneapolis, MN 56387 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Derrick Lamar Michael Demps, 32 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mark Edmund Miller, 59 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Stephanie Jo Holmes, 37 of Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 on a Hennepin County warrant.
