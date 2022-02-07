The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Benjy Carlos Stahlback, 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and DWI Test Refusal.
Brian Johnston, 37 of Otsego, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Christopher Fiala, 32 of Hugo, MN 55038 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Somtheo Saengsoury, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Leon Jackson, 65 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Threats of Violence.
Reid Norwin Ende, 52 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jeffery William Casey, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI.
Tyler Michael Gadbois, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Cameron Dean Stanger, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary and a Stearns County warrant.
Joey Lee Koch, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Christopher Andrew Palm, 52 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Feisal Aden Dirir, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Calvin Lester Mix, 38 of Plymouth, MN 55446 on Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Meghan Theresa McLain, 46 of Owatonna, MN 55060 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Suzanne Renee Reese, 40 of Worthington, MN 56187 on Sherburne and Wright County warrants.
Michael James Smith, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Abdimalik Abdirasid Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jace Allen Werner, 22 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Randall John Hyland, 40 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Bronson James Fischer, 40 of Webster, WI 54893 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Sarah Rene Bratvold, 36 of Rochester, MN 55904 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Allen Menth, 37 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Travis Andrew Anderson-Larcom, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Michael Theis, 32 of Blaine, MN 55434 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Melissa Ann Poehler, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on an Anoka County warrant.
Raymen Michael Balaski, 30 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kenneth Melvin Vinson, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kaden Amar Perry, 21 of Crystal, MN 55428 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Wendy Eileen Hannes, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Troy Beckers, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Abdirahim Dereje Kebede, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Troy Duane Engels, 55 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 30 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on a St. Louis County warrant.
Alberto Leonardo Maldonado, 45 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 on a Sherburne County warrant.
