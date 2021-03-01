Katelyn White, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Cassandra Lynn Austin, 26 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Latina Lasha Braziel, 45 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Aaliyah Sky Norman, 18 of East Bethel, MN 55092 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mikayla Nicole Wilcox, 21 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mitchell Lee Dennis, 41 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Stearns County warrant.
Trenton James Sargent, 25 of Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Gregory David Leroy Nowlin, 40 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on Morrison County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jody Shannon Fisher, 53 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on an OtterTail County warrant.
Matthew Donald Saice, 30 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Benjamin Albert Czeck, 33 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael James Smith, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Steven Robert Keesling, 27 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew William Edwards, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Christopher Lamar Palmer, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Scott County warrant.
Wesley Cole, 28 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on an Anoka County warrant.
Meghann Alice Meyer, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Dontaye Dwight Buchanan, 32 of Oakdale, MN 55128 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeshua Robert Kasper, 25 of Pierz, MN 56364 on Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Orpheus Odell Hicks, Sr., 52 of No Permanent Address on Sherburne County warrants.
