Chance Anderson Lundgren, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Possession and MSD 4th Degree DUI.
Rayna Jade Monster, 20 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession.
Dakota Joe Finken, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Violation of Order for Protection.
Shea Jonathan Polak, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession.
Sabrina Marie Webeck, 27 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession.
Jeffrey Earl Thomas, 55 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault.
Robert Donald Heater, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 5th Degree Controlled Substance and MSD 4th Degree DUI.
Bee Yang, 28 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for FEL 3rd Degree Drug Possession and a Ramsey County warrant.
Gordon Joseph Mire, Jr., 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Shelley Marie Peters, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kasey Rae Foster, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Jory James Steinkraus, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ryan Neil Goor, 47 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession (2 counts).
Hixon Jacob Akin, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Shane Earl Priem, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs - Sale, Drug Possession and Sherburne County warrants.
Kendra Ann Baker-Head, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Mathias John Zoubek, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Leigha Elaine Cloud, 36 of Sartell, MN 56377 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Johann Charles Wallace, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Obstruct Legal Process, and a Sherburne County warrant.
Kris Allen Ganley, 57 of No Permanent Address for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Nicolas James Hedtke, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Ashley Rayna Fitch, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 5th Degree Assault and MSD Obstructing Legal Process.
Joash Ofisa Oyagi Nyaikondo, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Christopher Marc Woods, 34 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and 3rd Degree Drugs.
Scott Drake Albeck, 35 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Ashley Rayna Fitch, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Jordan Lee Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Beltrami County warrant.
Ryan Andrew Petersen, 36 of New Hope, MN 55428 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Main Abdullahi Muse, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County warrants.
Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Annandale, MN 55302 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Joshua Robert Quade, 26 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 on Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
Julia Rose Sam, 32 of Wahkon, MN 56386 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Gage Jonathan Morse, 25 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Donovan Alexander Schroeder, 25 of Oak Grove, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Leon McCall, 46 of Anoka, MN 55303 on Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Thomas John Rasmussen, 39 of No Permanent Address on Aitkin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Washington County and Wright County warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.