The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Michael Duane McKenzie, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 4th Degree Assault on Peace Officer, GM Obstruct with Force, and a Sherburne County warrant.
Chou Lee, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Jacob Jay Miller, 35 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Kiel Edward Rouillard, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jared Gene Boursell, 75 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Interrupt 911 Call.
Michael James Obler, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Zachary Daniel Wolfe, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Noah Scott Lee, 25 of Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 for GM DWI.
Brian James Steuter, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM Possess Hypodermic Needle.
Christopher Zacar Boyd, 23 of Chicago, IL 60621 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Donte Marquez Henry, 24 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Ryan John Ganser, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Jordan Ray Fuchs, 20 of Isanti, MN 55040 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dezaray Ann Kido, 25 of Saint Paul, MN 55103 on Dakota County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jason Semaj Marshall, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Elanor Louise Winningham, 50 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daryl Kim Jungroth, 47 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Matthew Anderson, 22 of Mora, MN 55051 on Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County and Sherburne County warrants.
Alicia Martinez Rivera, 30 of Wadena, MN 56482 on a Wadena County warrant.
Jonathon Isaac Jovel-Recinos, 21 of Saint Paul, MN 55103 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Parker Jeremy Hansford, 23 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
William Joseph Vogelman, IV, 36 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Patrick John Gadbaw, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Roberto Helios Santiago, 49 of Isanti, MN 55040 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Michael Passon, 37 of Elk River, MN 55330 on an Anoka County warrant.
Tanner Jeremiah Pinkard-Axelson, 26 of Otsego, MN 55330 on a Kanabec County warrant.
Tana June Spitzengel, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jon Daryl Smith, 33 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
