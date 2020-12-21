The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Ana Marina Cordes, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Ryenn Lee Roberts, 25 of Minneapolis, MN for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Francis Richard Walker, 60 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Sergey James Somers, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and GM Interfere with 911 call.
Amanda Nicole Ruhlow, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD 4th Degree DWI and Possession of Marijuana.
Josue Velez, 19 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation and a Sherburne County warrant.
David Lyle Austin, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tavarus Lee Wallace, 27 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Jaye William Snyder, 36 of NPA on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Christopher Charles Watson, 41 of Montrose, MN 55363 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Latasha Patricia Beaulieu, 31 of Bemidji, MN 56601 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amy Lee Rabey, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 on an Anoka County warrant.
