Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Jason Daniel Bieniek, 45 of Becker, MN  55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.

• Joseph Emmet Krupa, 33 of Monticello, MN  55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports                                                                

• March 29- David Ninow on 249th Ave NW in Orrock Township reported the theft of a sign from his porch. Value of the sign taken is $45

Load comments