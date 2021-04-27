Andrew Thomas St. Michel, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and an Anoka County warrant.
Christopher Marc Woods, 33 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Michael Don Coulter, 36 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, and a Benton County warrant.
Lekeyto Urone Lusane, Jr., 25 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, and Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Rachel Rae Macmillan, 23 of Elbow Lake, MN 56531 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Maybrick Michael Madsen, 33 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Drugs 1st Degree and a Wadena County warrant.
Shelly Kristen Ryan, 46 of Devils Lake, MN 58301 for FEL 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, MSD False Information, MSD Drug Paraphernalia, and a Douglas County warrant.
Haylee Renean Demars, 18 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Eric Robert Elletson-Smith, 26 of Montrose, MN 55363 for FEL 1st Degree DWI.
Angelica Marie Henry-Schmidt, 20 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Controlled Substance in the presence of a Minor, Obstruction, and a Washington County warrant.
Jerrad Thomas Keeler, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession (2 counts).
Thomas Ogden Norton, 59 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ashley Luanne Johnson, 32 of Otsego, MN 55330 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Name, Anoka County, Itasca County, Mille Lacs County, Scott County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jamie Matthew Dempsey, 47 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Michael Olan Gray, 33 of Minneapolis, MN 55440 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Stephen James Von Ruden, 32 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Thomas Brian Hammill, 55 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jason Semaj Marshall, 37 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Stearns County warrant.
Michael Phillip Camp, 65 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 on an Anoka County warrant.
Paris Terrill Berry, 44 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Steven Banker, 33 of Clearwater, MN 55320 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Alexis Ann Davis, 28 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Lucas Robert Hoheisel, 34 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jason Leonard Schmahl, 47 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Wayne Allen Quinn, 44 of White Earth, MN 56591 on a Todd County warrant.
Derrick Wayne White, 28 of Andover, MN 55304 on a Chisago County warrant.
Robert Joseph Ramey, 35 of Albertville, MN 55301 on a Wright County warrant.
