Brett Christopher Biffle, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Erik John Blume, 42 of Fort Ripley, MN 56449 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Nathan Todd Bode, 38 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Possess Weapon and MSD Uninsured Vehicle.
Keith Alan Braun, 45 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Christian Stephen Bruch, 18 of Monticello, for gross misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI, GM 3rd Degree DWI Refusal and MSD Minor Consumption.
David Leo Buchholz, 49 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Sebastian Blake Defrang, 23 of Plainview, MN 55964 for FEL 1st Degree Arson and a Wabasha County warrant.
Mitchell Lee Dennis, 43 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession.
Jacob Troy Haapala, 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Domestic Assault.
Jeremy Alan Houle, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Christopher Michael Krolick, 40 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for GM 5th Degree Controlled Substance and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Kelsey Raye Matuseski, 26 of Moose Lake, MN 55767 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, FEL 5th Degree Drugs, FEL Firearms; Removal or Alteration of Serial Number and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Daniel Thomas Rolfer, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree DWI Controlled Substance and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Nicholas Leslie Lorentson, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Mandi Leah Anderson, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Marquise Donta Brown, 21 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Noah Oriss Byland, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 on Benton County, Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Heather Marie Christensen, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Grant County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Mitchell Loren Cordell, 31 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on Sherburne County warrants.
Reid Dillon Fredrickson, 23 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Wilber Antonio Garcia, 35 of Richfield, MN 55423 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Ayan Mohamed Hassan, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Loretta Jean Kramer, 43 of Hibbing, MN 55746 on Itasca County and Sherburne County warrants.
Cory Andrew Kukowski, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrew Richard Levandowski, 23 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
John Michael Rosenlund, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Patrick Clemmon Welch, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Martin Mayo Wilson, 23 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Elanor Louise Winningham, 50 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
