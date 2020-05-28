Steven Mitchell Burgoon, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Pedro Martin III, 34 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ryan Allen Johnson, 28 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstruction and MSD Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jon Jacob Belker, 29 of Bloomington, MN 55437 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Donte Marquez Henry, 23 of St. Francis, MN 56232 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD Possession of Hypodermic needles and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Renee Marie Kantor, 48 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 for FEL Attempted Murder, FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Nathaniel Theodore Hankiewicz, 31 of Fargo, ND 58103 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Teea Tanea Freeman, 20 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kyle Lee Kemp, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Emilio Santiago Rivera, 19 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD False Name to Peace Officer and a McLeod County warrant.
Tyler Jeffery Gregerson, 26 of 13542 2nd Ave S, Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
