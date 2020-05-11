The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Charles Stribling, 27 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Daniel Paul Okerstom, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Cameron Paul Minikus, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault Strangulation, MSD Domestic Assault and an Anoka County warrant.
Dustin Wayne Morgan, 29 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Carter Fredrick Peterson, 55 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for FEL 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
Nicholas David Aubart, 50 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and a Stearns County warrant.
Luke Michael Graditi, 27 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for FEL Motor Vehicle Theft, GM Possession of Stolen Property and MSD Tampering with Motor Vehicle.
Brooklynn Ann Streit-Applegate, 23 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL Theft of a Motor Vehicle, GM Stolen Property & MSD Tamper with Motor Vehicle.
Ryne Daniel Gohl, 26 of Bloomington, MN 55438 for FEL Motor Vehicle Theft, GM Stolen Property, MSD Tamper with Motor Vehicle, MSD Driving after Revocation and a Stearns County warrant.
Tyler Christian West, 30 of Anoka, MN 55303 for FEL 1st Degree DWI.
David John Orlando, 34 of Wyoming, MN 55092 on a Chisago County warrant.
Zachary Richard Dullinger, 30 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Edward Maloney, 37 of Burnsville, MN 55337 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
