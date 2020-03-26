Ryan Thomas Berry, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Violation of Harassment Restraining Order.
Jeron Henry Pronger, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Kendra Lynn Mitchell, 29 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Trespass, Mille Lacs County & St. Louis County warrants.
Dontra Tevin Salmon, 29 of Eagan, MN 55123 for FEL Violate No Contact Order/Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Thomas James Stang, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 on an Apprehension and Detention Order.
Cristina Ann Brooks, 43 of St. Paul, MN 55118 on Dakota County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Randy Harris Mathews, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Marshall Allen Holte, 19 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Devon James Block, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Brandon David Plante, 25 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
