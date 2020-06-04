James Ernst Angle, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Jonathon Isaac Jovel Recinos, 20 of Saint Paul, MN 55103 for GM Domestic Assault and Obstruction with Force.
Stephen James Von Ruden, 31 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, FEL Drug Paraphernalia and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Ryenn Lee Roberts, 24 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Possess Stolen Firearm, FEL Possess Stolen Vehicle, FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD Give False Name to Peace Officer and a Hennepin County warrant.
Brian James Jerde, 32 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and GM Previous Conviction.
Matthew Dyllon Danay, 24 of Shoreview, MN 55126 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, FEL Felon in Possession of a Weapon (2 counts), Hypodermic Needles and Small Amount of Marijuana.
Carly Faye Clark, 28 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Beltrami County warrant.
Skylar Kruz Schroeder, 23 of Granite Falls, MN 56241 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tyler Scott Sjodin, 27 of Milaca, MN 56353 on Mille Lacs and Sherburne County warrants.
Shannon Lee Williams, 43 of Pennington, MN 56663 on a Hubbard County warrant.
Nicholas Thomas Miller, 24 of St. Francis, MN 55070 on a Sherburne County warrant.
