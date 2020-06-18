The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Jenna Michelle Mohammed, 33 of Burnsville, MN 55337 for FEL 2nd Degree Controlled Substance, GM Obstruction with Force, MS False Name, Dakota County, Hennepin County and Scott County warrants.
Jordan Michael Linn, 28 of Foley, MN 56329 for FEL Counterfeit Currency.
Rahsaan Tabias Lett, 43 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
William Michael Hass, 45 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
Jeffrey Alan Galema, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jack Lee Espelien, 41 of Foley, MN 56329 for FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, MSD Fleeing other than Vehicle, MSD Expired Registration, Benton County and Mille Lacs County warrants.
Marquise Donta Brown, 19 of St. Paul, MN 55104 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and a Ramsey County warrant.
Jamie Lee Braun, 38 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, FEL Possess Counterfeit Money Sum over $1,000.00 and Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Alex Alan Balken, 23 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Possession (2 counts).
Lance Lindsay-John Seelye, 55 of Bena, MN 56626 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeromy Allen Schummer, 31 of Clearwater, MN 55320 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jerrad Arthur Sannes, 37 of NPA on a Sherburne County warrant.
Derek Anthony Karlstad, 36 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tykwon Juwon Johnson, 23 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Alan Richard Herman, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Carver County warrant.
Sherry Lynn Berthiaume, 50 of Osakis, MN 56360 on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Paul Anderson, 45 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
